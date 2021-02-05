Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 577 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 577 new cases of the coronavirus, down 157 from Thursday.

The number (291 women and 286 men) is the result of 10,208 tests conducted on Feb 2.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (107), followed by 83 in their 30s, 83 in their 40s, 77 in their 50s, 54 in their 70s, 45 in their 60s and 41 in their 80s. Sixty-three cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 117, up two from Thursday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

This whole "affair" looks more and more like a roller-coaster ride.

Up and down, up again, and down we go.

May I refer to this article, on the same topic, just from another perspective:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-infections-tokyo-may-034422222.html

Hope it won't be deleted again by mods for whatever reason.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

