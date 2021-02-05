Tokyo reports 577 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 577 new cases of the coronavirus, down 157 from Thursday.

The number (291 women and 286 men) is the result of 10,208 tests conducted on Feb 2.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (107), followed by 83 in their 30s, 83 in their 40s, 77 in their 50s, 54 in their 70s, 45 in their 60s and 41 in their 80s. Sixty-three cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 117, up two from Thursday, health officials said.

