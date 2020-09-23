Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 59 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 59 new cases of the coronavirus, down 29 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 419 tests conducted on Sept 20.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 24,453.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 28, two down from Tuesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Can someone seriously believe that Japan, without any measures and everyone living their normal lives - just with masks - is the only heavily populated country that does not have cases? 

Some kind of unexplainable miracle?

Other countries wear masks also and the situation in terms of numbers is out of control.

I do believe that we could potentially have way less cases here compared with other countries - if many thousands were tested - however, unfortunately, I guess we will never know.

Having mass testing in Japan and concluding that there were indeed less cases or, less severe cases/deaths would be great as it would mean that something is different here - could be in terms of food, vaccination, any other factor.

Should that be confirmed, it could help saving many hundreds of thousands of lives around the world.

It is not only about testing to know how many cases are in Tokyo, it is about having a global mindset that every democratic country should have right now, instead of limiting the number of tests and making it unaffordable for the common citizen who, for example, decides to go to a private clinic to be tested and pays around ¥30,000 to ¥40,000. 

Yes, if you decide to do it yourself, for travelling or any other reason, you will end up paying an average of 5 to 10x more than in other developed countries.

AG

Can someone seriously believe that Japan, without any measures and everyone living their normal lives - just with masks - is the only heavily populated country that does not have cases? 

Some kind of unexplainable miracle?

Don't test too much so you can't find cases. Simple really.

