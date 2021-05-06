Tokyo reports 591 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 591 new coronavirus cases, down 30 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 736.
People in their 20s (151 cases) and their 30s (122) accounted for the highest numbers, while 93 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,098, down 16 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
4 Comments
klausdorth
Severe symptoms patients highest number since end of February!
Al the other "numbers" ..... once again unbelievable! (Of course, Golden Week count)
Zoroto
"The virus doesn't take a GW holiday, but our testing does."
NipponGlory
down down! its CLEAR the approach of Tokyo and Japan has worked well. The numbers here do not lie
nonu6976
JT hiding testing numbers again, but happy to report them for India.
Derek Grebe
Still no mention of how many tests were carried out - we won't hear that until the link at the bottom of the article gets updated from yesterday's stats.
By the by - yesterday's tests were fewer than 3,000.
Gee I wonder why the new infection numbers are falling?