Tokyo reports 591 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 591 new coronavirus cases, down 30 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 736.

People in their 20s (151 cases) and their 30s (122) accounted for the highest numbers, while 93 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,098, down 16 from Wednesday.

