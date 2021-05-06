Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 591 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 591 new coronavirus cases, down 30 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 736.

People in their 20s (151 cases) and their 30s (122) accounted for the highest numbers, while 93 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,098, down 16 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Severe symptoms patients highest number since end of February!

Al the other "numbers" ..... once again unbelievable! (Of course, Golden Week count)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

down 30 from Wednesday.

"The virus doesn't take a GW holiday, but our testing does."

4 ( +4 / -0 )

down down! its CLEAR the approach of Tokyo and Japan has worked well. The numbers here do not lie

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

JT hiding testing numbers again, but happy to report them for India.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Still no mention of how many tests were carried out - we won't hear that until the link at the bottom of the article gets updated from yesterday's stats.

By the by - yesterday's tests were fewer than 3,000.

Gee I wonder why the new infection numbers are falling?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo