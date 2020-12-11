Tokyo reports 595 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 595 new cases of the coronavirus, down seven from Thursday. The number is the result of 8,078 tests conducted on Dec 8.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 46,124.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (159), followed by 105 in their 30s, 91 in their 40s and 70 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today