national

Tokyo reports 595 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 595 new cases of the coronavirus, down seven from Thursday. The number is the result of 8,078 tests conducted on Dec 8.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 46,124.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (159), followed by 105 in their 30s, 91 in their 40s and 70 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

In spite of the rise in serious cases I see more persons in my neighborhood recently not wearing masks. I wonder if people are just giving up.

It is going to be a long winter. I may need to evacuate! Maybe NZ.

It doesn't look good at all!

I'm afraid it will increase even more in the days and weeks to come.

To all those who still believe in herd-immunity, this might be an interesting / educating read:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/help-swedens-capital-sounds-alarm-133546646.html

The goal is to achieve herd immunity thru vaccination, not natural infection

