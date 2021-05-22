Tokyo reports 602 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 602 new coronavirus cases, down 47 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 650.
People in their 20s (182 cases) and their 30s (110) accounted for the highest numbers, while 90 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,303, up nine from Friday.
Eisenach
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday
Good news! Well done health care workers.
Reckless
Just went to the mall in Yokohama today. The trains were literally packed. Everyone wearing masks. We are getting through this.
falseflagsteve
Excellent news. Cases fall and severe cases too, well done everyone.Taking precautions is enough to handle Covid. Lockdowns etc are not needed at all as this evidence shows.
As numbers fall we can begin to live life as normal. With the much anticipated Olympics to begin soon, let’s see that as the start of our exit from Covid and get life back on track.
Antiquesaving
Tokyo still hasn't released the total tested yesterday.
So today 602 now if like past days they cannot trace where about 80% got the virus that means there are at least 480 more cases out there that haven't been found or been tested.
Logic is these people caught the virus from someone if they didn't find that person then they are still out there spreading the virus to others.
Jimizo
Did you miss the part mentioning that hospitalizations hit a record high nationwide?
I don’t see that as excellent news.
Antiquesaving
What sounds wrong here? So the Nation is up but Tokyo the most populous, densely packed city is somehow down?
Yeah that make for strange logic or strange numbers collecting.
falseflagsteve
Antiquesaving
The numbers are falling, the reported cases show that. Combined with the assurances of a safe Olympics the time is now, to look forward to a more positive life. I know some are still afraid there may be a disaster such as happened in Europe and in India now, however Covid is being controlled well in Japan. The worst is over for the world, we learn more about the virus daily and are better able to handle new problems
Starbucks
Does the government actually believe that they're people are stupid enough to believe in the numbers that are being released. Well apart from a few people anyway.
Hollytree
'The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday
Good news! '
Probably means the poor souls died.
marcelito
Good news! Well done health care workers.
You forgot to change your handle today...this should be posted under Nippon Glory ..all those puppets must get confusing, lol...
Antiquesaving
I guess you also missed that the number of severe cases nationwide is at an all-time high!
If being higher than ever is great news then ok Nippon glory
Antiquesaving
Another one that doesn't look at the number of tests or the end of the article.
The number of severe cases are at an all-time high nationwide and cases are not falling nationwide.
Just the the artificial low numbers for Tokyo and once we see how few tests Tokyo did we will know why again.
You never question why suddenly testing drops every weekend the right back up on Monday?
I know you are going to say anything to save your Olympics but at least try and pretend you can see facts.