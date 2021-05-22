Tokyo reports 602 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 602 new coronavirus cases, down 47 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 650.

People in their 20s (182 cases) and their 30s (110) accounted for the highest numbers, while 90 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,303, up nine from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

