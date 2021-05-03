Tokyo reports 609 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 609 new coronavirus cases, down 99 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 842.
People in their 20s (148 cases), their 30s (123) and their 40s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 89 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,083, down one from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
Zoroto
Down 27% from last Tuesday -- of course last week followed a normal workday.
No testing numbers for today yet, but the number of tests yesterday has been the lowest since March 17. This is as per website linked at the bottom of the article.
We should be back to under 500 by Thursday and then the SOE can be lifted on schedule.
gakinotsukai
dawn, why test numbers disappeared ??????
A raw case number is meaningless
Zoroto
Seems Tokyo Government stopped publishing it -- obviously they are trying to make it harder to find the number.
If you go to https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ towards the top, in tiny font you get a 3-day average. If you click on the "Other indexes" tab, there is a "Number of Tests" chart.
You can see the decrease in testing, even though the infections have been increasing steadily. This shows up in the positive rate which is almost 8% now (chart on the main page).
klausdorth
Unbelievable!
Monty
The nationwide figure is a record high 1,083, down one from Monday.
How can it be a record high if it is one down from monday???
JT start to learn your job.
So please correct your wording, when you later update the article with nationwide numbers.
Zoroto
There is also another set of testing numbers on https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
On the main page's "Positive Test Percentage" chart, there is a daily test count and a 7-day average, 2 days behind.
May 2 - 1776 tests
The 7-day average was 9200 on Apr 25, but only 7400 on May 2. So it's very clear that they are trying to manipulate the numbers by decreasing testing.
gakinotsukai
this is laughable !
Pukey2
Normal testing will resume after the Olympic Games have finished. Stay tuned.