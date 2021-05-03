Tokyo reports 609 new coronavirus cases

A woman walks past a banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Japanese capital reported 609 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 609 new coronavirus cases, down 99 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 842.

People in their 20s (148 cases), their 30s (123) and their 40s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 89 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,083, down one from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

