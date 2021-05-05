Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 621 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 621 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 798.

People in their 20s (155 cases), their 30s (142) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,114.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Looking for the updates later. Thanks for keeping us posted.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Unknown number of tests. The Tokyo Government hasn't updated the test counts since May 2nd.

We can only assume it's extremely low.

The nationwide figure is 1,114.

Is this a new record?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

i am very happy to seeing to lower trend each day. we are beating the virus!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo