Tokyo reports 621 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 621 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 798.

People in their 20s (155 cases), their 30s (142) and their 40s (100) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,114.

