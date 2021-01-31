Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 633 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 633 new cases of the coronavirus, down 136 from Saturday.

The number (343 men and 290 women) is the result of 11,215 tests conducted on Jan 28.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (122), followed by 93 in their 40s, 89 in their 50s, 77 in their 70s, 76 in their 30s, 62 in their 80s and 38 in their 60s. Also, 52 cases were younger than 20 (25 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 140, one down from Saturday, health officials said. 

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Interesting to look at the "Daily tests" chart on https://covid19japan.com/

It appears that the 7-day average is very much the same as we had towards the end of December. Not coincidentally, the daily positive cases is the same now as it was then.

I think it's easy to come to the conclusion from this that the current decline of cases is simply the result of the declining number of tests, i.e. the result of stopped contact tracing. This is really not surprising, as the virus will not just disappear because of some feeble measures.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

NHK reports:

"Of these, 185 were 65 years old or older, accounting for nearly 30% of the total."

So basically, the testing is reduced, reducing the overall positives, but the at-risk numbers are high. These are the patients that can overwhelm the medical system.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

More important than simply checking the numbers is checking the presence of new variants. I hope this is being done systematically, but I doubt it. Maybe they'll start doing that 'as early as' next year.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

