Tokyo reports 635 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 635 new coronavirus cases, down 241 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (182 cases) and their 30s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 50, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 864, up 27 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

