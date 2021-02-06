Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 639 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 639 new cases of the coronavirus, up 62 from Friday.

The number (320 men and 319 women) is the result of 9,582 tests conducted on Feb 3.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (128), followed by 97 in their 30s, 86 in their 40s, 71 in their 50s, 67 in their 80s, 54 in their 60s and 53 in their 70s. Fifty cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 114, down three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 815.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

The virus has been openly circulating in super crowded Tokyo for over 1 full year now.

99.99% of people are totally unscathed.

Either the virus is very weak or not as contagious as people have predicted.

It’s been a year folks... the vast majority of people are not sick.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

