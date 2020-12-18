Tokyo reports 664 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 664 new cases of the coronavirus, down 158 from Thursday. The number is the result of 9,203 tests conducted on Dec 15.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 50,154.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (185), followed by 139 in their 30s, 101 in their 40s, 76 in their 50s and 48 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today