national

Tokyo reports 664 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 664 new cases of the coronavirus, down 158 from Thursday. The number is the result of 9,203 tests conducted on Dec 15.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 50,154.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (185), followed by 139 in their 30s, 101 in their 40s, 76 in their 50s and 48 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Still around 7% positive rate! (COVID19 infections, of course)

I would like to know what the ratio population to infected persons looks like.

As for Germany it is 0.05 per 100.000 citizens before an alarm sounds off.

Number of hospitalized unchanged, hopefully that means no deaths.

I would like to know what the ratio population to infected persons looks like.

Iirc the govt is conducting randomized testing this month for that

Number of hospitalized unchanged, hopefully that means no deaths.

I have no idea what would give you the idea that the things are related.

Iirc the govt is conducting randomized testing this month for that

Source?

Lol

Rising the alert level yesterday by Koike san & Co already paid off with a 21% decrease in cases.

The daily crisis meeting was really useful. Keep on the good work !

@sarcastic.com

We're we not told 500! Lockdown? Are there other things more important? Anyway I have a discuss to toss. Might get 3rd place with this toss.

