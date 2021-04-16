Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 667 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday.

The number (377 men and 290 women) is the result of 9,458 tests conducted on April 13. By age group, people in their 20s (200 cases) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 670.

Hyogo Prefecture had a record-high 510 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Everybody in here. It's time to disagree!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday.

Up 130 (20%) compared to last Friday. Daily variations are not irrelevant as the testing varies day-to-day.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

are not irrelevant

Typo: "Are irrelevant". Sorry.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Numbers and testing are perfect. I enjoy seeing these daily. Sort of like counting convenient shops on main thorough fares.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I had 720 in vivid lotto .oh well try again tomorrow.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

