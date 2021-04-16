Tokyo reports 667 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 667 new cases of the coronavirus, down 62 from Thursday.
The number (377 men and 290 women) is the result of 9,458 tests conducted on April 13. By age group, people in their 20s (200 cases) and their 30s (132) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up six from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 670.
Hyogo Prefecture had a record-high 510 cases.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
Whatsnext
Everybody in here. It's time to disagree!
Tora
And pigs fly. Come on, do they think we are stupid?
Zoroto
Up 130 (20%) compared to last Friday. Daily variations are not irrelevant as the testing varies day-to-day.
Zoroto
Typo: "Are irrelevant". Sorry.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Numbers and testing are perfect. I enjoy seeing these daily. Sort of like counting convenient shops on main thorough fares.
Starbucks
I had 720 in vivid lotto .oh well try again tomorrow.