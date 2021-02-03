Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk through a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 676 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 676 new cases of the coronavirus, up 120 from Tuesday.

The number (341 women and 335 men) is the result of 2,101 tests conducted on Jan 31.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (129), followed by 105 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s, 81 in their 50s, 68 in their 70s, 56 in their 80s and 53 in their 60s. Sixty-two cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 125, down four from Tuesday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The cases are never going to stop it means .... travel is never going to end.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog