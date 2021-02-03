Tokyo reports 676 coronavirus cases

People walk through a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 676 new cases of the coronavirus, up 120 from Tuesday.

The number (341 women and 335 men) is the result of 2,101 tests conducted on Jan 31.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (129), followed by 105 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s, 81 in their 50s, 68 in their 70s, 56 in their 80s and 53 in their 60s. Sixty-two cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 125, down four from Tuesday, health officials said.

