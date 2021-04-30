Tokyo reports 698 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 698 new coronavirus cases, down 329 from Thursday.
People in their 20s (218 cases), their 40s (130) and their 30s (110) accounted for the highest numbers, while 71 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 86 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up seven from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 978, up 27 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Derek Grebe
Happy Golden Week, Folks. Get ready for these figures to keep falling so we're all nice and safe to welcome Bach when he turns up for a nice five-star junket into Fantasy Land.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
OMG, amazing how it dropped. We are well on our way to having a fabulous Olympics. Bach should be proud.