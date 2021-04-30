Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district on Friday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 698 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 698 new coronavirus cases, down 329 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (218 cases), their 40s (130) and their 30s (110) accounted for the highest numbers, while 71 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 86 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up seven from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 978, up 27 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Happy Golden Week, Folks. Get ready for these figures to keep falling so we're all nice and safe to welcome Bach when he turns up for a nice five-star junket into Fantasy Land.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

OMG, amazing how it dropped. We are well on our way to having a fabulous Olympics. Bach should be proud.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel