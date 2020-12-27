Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 708 new cases of the coronavirus, down 241 from Saturday. The number is the result of 9,007 tests conducted on Dec 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 56,559.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (183), followed by 132 in their 30s, 99 in their 40s, 93 in their 50s and 50 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 82, up one from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

