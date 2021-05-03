Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 708 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (182 cases), their 40s (137) and their 30s (131) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 94 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,084, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

down 171 from Sunday.

Up 283 (66%) compared to last Monday.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.

Spot on. Screw the Olympics.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

And still that sociopath Bach and his cronies want to impose these Games of shame onto Japan, indirectly killing hundreds of Japanese citizens. And stil, Suga and LDP look on and allow it. Don’t know which is worse

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo