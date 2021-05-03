Tokyo reports 708 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 708 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (182 cases), their 40s (137) and their 30s (131) accounted for the highest numbers, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 94 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 65, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,084, up 34 from Sunday.
Zoroto
Up 283 (66%) compared to last Monday.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
And not one nurse can be spared to take care of the ill. Not just from Covid but for all other illnesses as well.
marcelito
Spot on. Screw the Olympics.
robert maes
And still that sociopath Bach and his cronies want to impose these Games of shame onto Japan, indirectly killing hundreds of Japanese citizens. And stil, Suga and LDP look on and allow it. Don’t know which is worse