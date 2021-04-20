Tokyo reports 711 coronavirus cases

People stand at a crossing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 711 new cases of the coronavirus, up 306 from Monday.

By age group, people in their 20s (175 cases) and their 30s (148) accounted for the highest numbers, while 133 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 50, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 769, up 31 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today