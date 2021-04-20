Tokyo reports 711 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 711 new cases of the coronavirus, up 306 from Monday.
By age group, people in their 20s (175 cases) and their 30s (148) accounted for the highest numbers, while 133 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 50, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 769, up 31 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
moonwatcher
Ya that's why I go to Family Mart instead of 711.
Zoroto
Up about 40%(!) over last Tuesday.
I think even in Kasumigaseki/Shinjuku they are beginning to make piece with the fact that they are going to have to call another SOE, this time with a real bite, and that the Olympics are going to be very difficult to stage.
Thomas Goodtime
So the real figures are over 7000, at least.
Scary.