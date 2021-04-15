Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 729 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 729 new cases of the coronavirus, up 138 from Wednesday.  

In Tokyo, the number (387 men and 342 women) is the result of 11,576 tests conducted on April 12. By age group, people in their 20s (203 cases) and their 30s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 105 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Yippie lets all go out and party like 1999...

Said from the start its herd immunity like it or not..

Talk about not caring for the very people that pay those stinking politicians salaries...thrown under the bus for those stinking Olympics...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thanks to Suga govt good for nothing " quasi measures ". What a blinding lack of leadership qualities on exhibit for the world to see.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

