Tokyo reports 729 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 729 new cases of the coronavirus, up 138 from Wednesday.

In Tokyo, the number (387 men and 342 women) is the result of 11,576 tests conducted on April 12. By age group, people in their 20s (203 cases) and their 30s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 105 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 608.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today