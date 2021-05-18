Tokyo reports 732 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 732 new coronavirus cases, up 313 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 757.

People in their 20s (209 cases) and their 30s (143) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,235, up eight from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

