Tokyo reports 732 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 732 new coronavirus cases, up 313 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 757.
People in their 20s (209 cases) and their 30s (143) accounted for the highest numbers, while 100 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,235, up eight from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
Login to comment
gakinotsukai
oh oh oh ... up again ... really surprising ?
klausdorth
And up we go again on the Covid roller-coaster.
Yesterday's numbers were looking too good, too promising.
Wonder what the "count" will look like for Osaka and how many tests were (not) conducted.
GenHXZ
After following testing numbers recently and noticing discrepencies about numbers, timings, etc I found the following.
Although today's test numbers are 1,939 but this doesn't mean 37% positive rate because it seems the testing numbers are changed serveral days later! From https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested/
E.g, tests at medical institutions published 17th May -
May 14 - 9493 (+ 3383 !) May 13 - 8952 (+ 467) May 12 - 9609 (+ 374)
Tests at medical institutions published 16th May -
May 14 - 6110 May 13 - 8485 May 12 - 9235
Basically the testing number initially given is 'preliminary' The positive cases given today are then not only from 16th testing data but carried fwd from positive cases found from previous days late testing additions. This explains why 7-day moving average is used as the data is changing several times during the period.
kurisupisu
The heat and humidity will see cases fall.
In Tokyo and other big cities where people don’t feel the effects of natural weather then not so much.
GrungeHamster
Well it’s back up again. This is why I don’t understand Tokyo and Osaka being so confident when the numbers go down for a single day.
Thats great and all, but we have to look at averages over time not just a single day.
At any rate, Osaka has the highest number of dead and now people in their 20s to 30s are being found dead their homes. What does it matter if it’s up or down?
People are dying.
Kaerimashita
SOE clearly working.
Goodlucktoyou
I had two tests last week, but my prefecture didn’t register them. It was very hard to get my negative documents.i wonder how they get results?