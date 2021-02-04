Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 734 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 734 new cases of the coronavirus, up 58 from Wednesday.

The number (371 women and 363 men) is the result of 12,785 tests conducted on Feb 1.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (138), followed by 120 in their 30s, 104 in their 40s, 97 in their 50s, 64 in their 80s, 62 in their 60s and 55 in their 70s. Sixty-seven cases were 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 115, down 10 from Wednesday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Lock it all down properly. Enough of these half hearted SOE measures. People are dying out there!!

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

Once again more 200 60 or older.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

couldn't have said it better myself.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Strange to see more women than men testing positive. I don’t recall the last time this was the case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Vaccine roll out NOW. Numbers can go to Zero per day

0 ( +0 / -0 )

