Tokyo reports 736 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 736 new cases of the coronavirus, up 72 from Friday. The number is the result of 8,727 tests conducted on Dec 16.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 50,890 and the fourth day in a row that infections have topped 600.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (207), followed by 136 in their 30s, 111 in their 40s, 97 in their 50s and 54 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, four down from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

