Tokyo reports 748 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 748 new cases of the coronavirus, up 185 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,925 tests conducted on Dec 20.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 53,130.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (193), followed by 141 in their 30s, 130 in their 40s and 120 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, up five from Tuesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today