national

Tokyo reports 748 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 748 new cases of the coronavirus, up 185 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,925 tests conducted on Dec 20.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 53,130.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (193), followed by 141 in their 30s, 130 in their 40s and 120 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, up five from Tuesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Highest Wednesday so far. Let's keep up the preventive measures and hopefully the New Year will be better.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

39% is a really high positive rate of those tested. Very troubling. Tokyo must do much, much more in the fight against this horrible virus this season.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

What is Suga-San waiting for? Let’s hope that he now has to do something that will suppress this horrible pandemic.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Anyone who is out and about in Tokyo for work or whatever knows that this is absolutely inevitable. Trains are crowded, restaurants are full, and everyone has a sense of security based on masks and reducing the number of travelers from abroad. We need to stay vigilant and speed up the vaccine.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A figure for how many in total are hospitalized for Covid rather than just those with severe symptoms would be useful. Keeping an eye on how close Tokyo hospitals are to capacity is important.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

