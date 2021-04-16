Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, up 92 from Friday.  

The number (434 men and 325 women) is the result of 9,648 tests conducted on April 14. By age group, people in their 20s (239 cases) and their 30s (156) accounted for the highest numbers, while 101 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 702.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Up 30+% over last Saturday.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And the only routine testing being touted by those in power, is that of the incoming olympic athletes... incredible!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

