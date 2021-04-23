Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, down 102 from Thursday.
By age group, people in their 20s (226 cases) and their 30s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up four from Thursday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
klausdorth
As for other prefectures:
Ehime + 52 today! Also in "my area".
It's closing in and no fun at all!
With the upcoming Golden Week I expect the numbers to increase, despite the so-called "State-of-emergency" for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo.
nonu6976
number of tests missing again.
GenHXZ
9,195 tests
robert maes
How nice to have such a good behaving virus in Tokyo. A bit up, a bit down. This is ridiculous in a city of 30 million.
we prefer the truth from government. There is more than enough manga and silly tv for the fairytales
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Proof once again that the Japanese way is obviously the best way. Everyone is free to travel,go out to eat, shop and do a myriad of things to live a normal life. Obviously something is being done right, so we travel and shop and enjoy.
Gwylly
@klasusdorth
I agree. With GW coming next week — even with the SOE — it’s going to get worse, unfortunately.
The numbers are bad, and getting worse, and I would hope that everyone realizes that a number represents a person with a new and potentially debilitating or fatal problem.
Hope Ehime stays relatively calm (I’m in the center of Osaka), but hope and predictions don’t always happily match up. Do what you can to gave a relaxing GW and keep safe!
marcelito
This is wonderful news...amazing...with a smile on my face and spring in my step I stand to attention and salute J- govt. Under the fearless leadership of the almighty LDP the virus is in full retreat...Mere hours after the announcement of ' strong and powerful ' measures from next week that will include such drastic measures as closing bars another hour earlier , asking them to stop serving alcohol during daytime and closing shopping centres , the virus is shaking in it's boots and making a hasty retreat. The announced SOE measures are so powerful they will beat the virus as scheduled in 3 weeks ' without fail' even while the populace continues to pack trains and offices during the weekday working hours in an effort to keep the economy strong. These mighty steps under the unwavering leadership of the party will ensure ' safe and successful Olympics and prove once and for all that Japanese mindo and way is superior in beating the virus. I am very happy to be living in beautiful Japan.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
I agree with marcello. He knows exactly what is the truth.
nonu6976
lol - who would downvote someone for posting the number of tests?
Reckless
Well I had to go into Tokyo for some business before the lockdown and it was crowded as usual with packed trains even after lunchtime. At least people are wearing masks.
theResident
I can report however that the lunchtime eateries around my office were as busy as ever today.
Reckless
Sven Asai
Zoroto
