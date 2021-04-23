Tokyo reports 759 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 759 new cases of the coronavirus, down 102 from Thursday.

By age group, people in their 20s (226 cases) and their 30s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 52, up four from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

