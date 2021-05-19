Tokyo reports 766 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 766 new coronavirus cases, up 34 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 728.

People in their 20s (210 cases) and their 30s (155) accounted for the highest numbers, while 121 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,293, up 58 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

