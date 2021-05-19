Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 766 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 766 new coronavirus cases, up 34 from Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 728.

People in their 20s (210 cases) and their 30s (155) accounted for the highest numbers, while 121 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, down eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,293, up 58 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Concerning is Okinawa....

Don't worry about Tokyo, Governor Koike has it under control.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Governor Koike has it under control.

sarcasm ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog