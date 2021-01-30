Tokyo reports 769 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 769 new cases of the coronavirus, down 99 from Friday.

The number (405 men and 364 women) is the result of 10,236 tests conducted on Jan 27.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (145), followed by 130 in their 30s, 102 in their 40s, 117 in their 50s, 63 in their 60s, 65 in their 70s and 56 in their 80s. Also, 74 cases were younger than 20 (30 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, down six from Friday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

