Tokyo reports 769 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 769 new cases of the coronavirus, down 99 from Friday.
The number (405 men and 364 women) is the result of 10,236 tests conducted on Jan 27.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (145), followed by 130 in their 30s, 102 in their 40s, 117 in their 50s, 63 in their 60s, 65 in their 70s and 56 in their 80s. Also, 74 cases were younger than 20 (30 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, down six from Friday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Fighto!
Still cant believe they have not ramped up testing to really get this sorted, and show the world its all OK, if they are still hopeful of Olympics. 10,236 tests is basically nothing in a city the size of Tokyo.
The Tokyo Gov't does not inspire confidence.
AG
The numbers are going down for no reason.
Trains incredibly packed during the week,
Restaurants full, with no limitation of capacity, and with queues outside waiting to get in - saw many today, and queues with no social distancing whatsoever!,
Malls busy, with stores not limiting capacity either,No remote working for the vast majority.
And so on.
J-Gov: no one believes these numbers.
Make it compulsory to disclose private institutions’ testing results, and ease testing, instead of forcing numbers to go “miraculously” down to increase approval rate and try to go ahead with the Olympics, which by now, everyone knows it simply will not happen.
Its time to stop with the lies and prioritise population’s health.
Approve vaccines ASAP, let and encourage everyone to get tested to disclose clusters and isolate those areas, so everyone can go back to normal life soon, with the economy on full strength.
Dirk
Elvis is here
Chuo line from Shinjuku is noticeably quieter on my "rush hour" journey home. It has been since May last year.
Restaurants seem to be quieter from looking in windows as I pass by (wearing a mask I might add). Reports from others is that they are quieter and people are wearing masks when not eating, not lingering, not talking so much etc
It seems that the majority of Tokyoites are being well behaved in public regards the virus which could be having an impact.
Can't see how or why the government would lie about numbers.
Wish the Japan bashing panic posting would stop, especially since we are a year into this.
Fighto!
Being critical on some issues, with justification, is NOT Japan bashing. I guess you hold 80% of Japanese who wish the Olympics to be cancelled or delayed as Japan bashers too?
Akula
Numbers continuing to fall, which is great news. Some JT posters won't like it though given their constant doom and gloom.
Chabbawanga
Great news. At this rate it will be in the 10s in time for Feb 7th. Impeccable timing. Thanks Mr Suga, you massive super genius!