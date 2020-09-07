Tokyo reports 77 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus, down 39 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,506 tests conducted on Sept 4. It is the first time the number has dropped below 100 since Aug 24.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 21,849.
The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, three down from Sunday, health officials said.
Freddy Freeway
Was it windy weather that was supposed to make the virus disappear? If so, the south should be good now.
Reckless
Thank you Mr. Abe. You were not appreciated even doing the right thing under tremendous pressure. The handling of the coronavirus has been successful in Japan.
Spitfire
@Reckless.......in this case it was not because of Abe but in spite of Abe.
I normally agree wholeheartedly with you on nearly everything.
It must be said though that Japan either by freak or design has done very well regarding Covid19.