Tokyo reports 77 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus, down 39 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,506 tests conducted on Sept 4. It is the first time the number has dropped below 100 since Aug 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 21,849.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, three down from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today