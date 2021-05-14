Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 772 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 772 new coronavirus cases, down 82 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 876.

People in their 20s (234 cases) and their 30s (135) accounted for the highest numbers, while 77 cases were aged 65 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 85, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,231, up 22 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

If I am reading this correctly, only around 7100 tests on Thursday, which is the lowest non-holiday test number for a Thursday since December, and down over 50% from its peak of 14,500. There was even more testing done during the relatively low numbers of March.

Certainly one way to "beat" the virus -- probably the only way with the lack of vaccinations and toothless "measures.' Of course, testing numbers are/were never reported by the Japanese media, and even stopped by Japan Today now. I wonder why.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 772 new coronavirus cases, down 82 from Friday.

Result of what , 800 or so tests? Meaningless.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Yeah but according to a source in Yahoo News (Japan) Tokyo chosing not counting deaths unless permission given by relatives to include them in official numbers. So if a relative refuses then, not included. Also Tokyo testing at extremely low rate,at about half of Osaka. You can bet Tokyo numbers would be double if they tested double.

Look to see the numbers in Tokyo come down to around 200-300 by the 31st, just in time for Governor Koike, flanked by some stuffed toy , to declare an end to the state of emergency, and then onward toward to Olympics!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

BIG big down! with a smile on my face and a spring in my step, i welcome fully this new constant low trend. mina-san, ganbatte!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

