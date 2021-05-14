Tokyo reports 772 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 772 new coronavirus cases, down 82 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 876.

People in their 20s (234 cases) and their 30s (135) accounted for the highest numbers, while 77 cases were aged 65 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 85, up one from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was a record high 1,231, up 22 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

