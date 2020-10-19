Tokyo reports 78 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 78 new cases of the coronavirus, down 54 from Sunday. The number is the result of 2,586 tests conducted on Oct 16.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,046.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said.





