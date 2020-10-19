Tokyo reports 78 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 78 new cases of the coronavirus, down 54 from Sunday. The number is the result of 2,586 tests conducted on Oct 16.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,046.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
2 Comments
Akula
No doubt we'll see some comments about the lack of testing and doubting the figures. 78 infections is a good sign but no doubt we'll see larger numbers during the week.
olubadan
good
bokuda
The MS Excel randomizer is generating lower numbers.
Somebody must have pushed down the 'Max Value' option.