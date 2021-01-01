Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A couple of women advertise PCR testing for COVID-19 near the front entrance gate for Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Friday, Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
national

Tokyo reports 783 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 783 new cases of the coronavirus, down up 554 Thursday’s record high 1,337.  

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 60,960.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (234), followed by 143 in their 30s, 132 in their 40s, 104 in their 50s and 59 in their 60s. Forty-four cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 88, one down from Thursday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo