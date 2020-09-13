Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 80 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 80 new cases of the coronavirus, down 66 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,234 tests conducted on Sept 11.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,083.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 23, one down from Sunday, health officials said.

2 Comments
But of course....LDP needs a general election asap so watch the case numbers go down over the next few weeks or so so Suga can declare the polls can be held safely in late October.

Young people are the second wave. They need to take responsibility for their actions.

Good job! It shows Japan has its act together. In the meantime in Europe and America, Covid 19 is out of control.

