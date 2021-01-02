Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 814 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 814 new cases of the coronavirus, 31 more than Friday.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 61,774.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (213), 138 in their 40s, 137 in their 30s, and 118 who are 65 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 94, six up from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


A bit concerning when the new “low numbers” of weekends/festive seasons are around 700/800.

Glad some measures are finally about to be implemented.

Hoping for vaccines to start being widely distributed in Japan within the first quarter, as I miss the good old “izakaya hopping” nights.

