Tokyo reports 814 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 814 new cases of the coronavirus, 31 more than Friday.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 61,774.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (213), 138 in their 40s, 137 in their 30s, and 118 who are 65 and older.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 94, six up from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





