People cross a street in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 816 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 816 new cases of the coronavirus, two more than Saturday.

The number is the result of 2,828 tests conducted on Dec 31.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 62,590.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (214), followed by 182 in their 30s, 123 in their 50s and 116 in their 40s. Fifty-nine cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 101, up seven from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


They don't post the number of tests anymore. Why?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

We do but the number has been coming in later during the year-end holidays.

I guess they stopped reporting the # of tests. Very likely it's 1000-2000 range, since it's the New Years holidays.

All I know is that I wake up with the ambulances' sirens blasting, and go to bed with them. And I live in a business area with very few actual residents, so I can just imagine what it's like in a residential neighborhood.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

From the 31st.

On a ten kilometer walk on January 1st I walked pass many clinics and many were open. Doctors were even outside in the parking lots checking patients as I eves dropped.

Did not see quite the same number open on the 31st.

Only heard one ambulance today in my 8.5 kilometer walk. Pretty quiet out there but mall parking lots full.

Be careful people. Wash those hands

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

On a ten kilometer walk on January 1st I walked pass many clinics and many were open. Doctors were even outside in the parking lots checking patients as I eves dropped.

Only heard one ambulance today in my 8.5 kilometer walk. 

How long was your walk again? 10km or 8.5km?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Be careful people. Wash those hands

Yes, I was always told to wash your hands after touching the mail. It’s very grubby. Getting some sun is also important.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Would really like to know the age breakdown of the number of people with severe symptoms.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@ Zotoro:

How long was your walk again? 10km or 8.5km?

The user walked 10km on January 1, and 8.5km today, January 3.

Walking is an underrated pleasure. I love it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

