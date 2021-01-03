Tokyo reports 816 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 816 new cases of the coronavirus, two more than Saturday.

The number is the result of 2,828 tests conducted on Dec 31.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 62,590.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (214), followed by 182 in their 30s, 123 in their 50s and 116 in their 40s. Fifty-nine cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 101, up seven from Saturday, health officials said.

