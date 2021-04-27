Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a street in Ginza, Tokyo, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 828 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 828 new coronavirus cases, up 403 from Monday.  

People in their 20s (220 cases) and their 40s (125) accounted for the highest numbers, while 168 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 916, up 18 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

up 403 from Monday. 

I'm not one to complain usually, but I mean bloddy hell, come on.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

828, highest count for a Tuesday since 26 January.

Any deniers? Would like to know when those tests were conducted.

If it was again 3 days ago (Saturday or Sunday) this would be quite an "amount".

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Bring on the Olympics and take away our doctors and nurses for 6 weeks! I am sure entertained by this government.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

@klausdorth

The deniers have moved the goalposts to "hey, it is better than X country's numbers still!". Always a way to downplay something I suppose.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Addfwyn,

agreed! Or maybe it's fake news, not so serious, and so on.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

