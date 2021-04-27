Tokyo reports 828 new coronavirus cases

People walk on a street in Ginza, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 828 new coronavirus cases, up 403 from Monday.

People in their 20s (220 cases) and their 40s (125) accounted for the highest numbers, while 168 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 916, up 18 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

© Japan Today