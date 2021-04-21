Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 843 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 843 new cases of the coronavirus, up 132 from Tuesday. It is the first time the number has topped 800 since Jan 29.

By age group, people in their 20s (221 cases) and their 30s (170) accounted for the highest numbers, while 107 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 791, up 22 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Highest Wednesday amount since 31 March!

All other areas don't look better.

Ehime plus 53 today. The darned virus keeps on going.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

 843 new cases of the coronavirus

Up about 45% over last Tuesday.

In the meantime, our PM is sucking teeth while proclaiming that Tokyo is going to hold a "safe and secure" Olympics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

