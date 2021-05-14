Tokyo reports 854 new coronavirus cases

Trucks with COVID-19 awareness advertisements pass through Tokyo's Shibuya district on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 854 new coronavirus cases, down 156 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 926.

People in their 20s (288 cases), their 30s (144) and their 40s (118) accounted for the highest numbers, while 111 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,209, down five from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





