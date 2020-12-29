Tokyo reports 856 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 856 new cases of the coronavirus, up 375 from Monday. The number is the result of 5,545 tests conducted on Dec 26.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 57,896.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (220), followed by 169 in their 30s, 129 in their 50s, 125 in their 40s, 64 in their 60s and 48 in their 60s. Fifty-four cases were under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, up three from Monday, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
Highest by a mile for a Tuesday. Previous high was 563.
8T
Well, we told you so Suga. I don't think closing the pubs 2 hrs earlier will make any difference. The virus is here and is mutating rapidly. Stay healthy people.
SandyBeachHeaven
Not bad for last Saturday's results. Japan is doing everything right.
8T
Comedy?
onedragon
I disagree, I think Japan is going about it all wrong. Waiting to see what happens is not a plan, being forced to act is not a plan.
Fighto!
Tokyo back to an unmanageable positive rate - 16%. MORE tests are needed to show the extent of the spread, even if most carriers are unsymptomatic.
Tokyo should be doing a minimum of 10-20 times todays testing and putting alerts out for venues (eg izakaya) where the infected have been.
Akula
The trend is a little worrying, but 36000 active cases in a population of 120 odd million means Japan has it largely under control. Better decisions could have been made though.
George Townes
From NHK：曜日ごとの最多を更新するのは15日連続です。
In other words:
This marks 15 straight days where a new record has been reached for that particular day of the week.
Pukey2
8T:
No. Alternative facts.
Zoroto
Yeah, but I don't know if he's supposed to be the boke or the tsukkomi.
Martini
@Akula
Looking at the hard data is shows significant increase in cases and also weekly increases in positive rates and deaths. How is this under control? If any, the testing is low. Also, your active cases arguments doesn’t work; hospitals are already getting full by these “low numbers”, making it difficult and already impossible for doctors to diagnose and treat not only corona but all other diseases.
Oxycodin
Every day is a repeat, nothing changes for the good and the numbers are still low in comparison. I start to ponder covid and do not want to go in the direction of a Covid is fake/ denier. But I only see the news and where is all the true evidence? Do you see a pandemic and do you see ambulances all day long rushing the covid patient to ER? Not sure what is real anymore
Zoroto
I live on the 26th floor, so I can't see them, but I can definitely hear them all day long.
tamanegi
Any chance we could have the contact tracing information regarding where these newly infected people have frequented in the days prior to being confirmed positive? God only knows how many additional cases are in Tokyo without further self isolation and prompt testing.
Zoroto
With 800+ cases, it's impossible to contact trace. I think just assume anywhere and everywhere.
Do the hustle
This seems like a very high number from only 5.5 thousand tests.
Wobot
This is the more important number. In a population of 14,000,000 as well it's absolutely nothing! If anything, the total humber of cases going up but the number of serious patients nowhere near showing the same pattern shows how weak the virus actually is.
Stop watching the news like it's a horror movie... it would be far more productive to do something, well, productive with your life, no?
George Townes
Do you see a pandemic and do you see ambulances all day long rushing the covid patient to ER?
People who test positive don't need an ambulance. They go to the hospitals on their own. There, at the hospital, they will hopefully recover.