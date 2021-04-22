Tokyo reports 861 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases of the coronavirus, up 18 from Wednesday.

By age group, people in their 20s (261 cases) and their 30s (134) accounted for the highest numbers, while 144 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 805, up 14 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

© Japan Today