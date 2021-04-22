Tokyo reports 861 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases of the coronavirus, up 18 from Wednesday.
By age group, people in their 20s (261 cases) and their 30s (134) accounted for the highest numbers, while 144 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 805, up 14 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Christopher Glen
"The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48"
This should be the headline
Chabbawanga
Movin' on up, nothin' can stop me!
klausdorth
Again 10% positive!
The "numbers" keep on increasing!
Those "semi" or "demi" lock-downs won't be enough at all.
Besides, the situation is getting worse day by day:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/04/22/national/osaka-patients-dying-home/
Christopher Glen
"The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 861 new cases"
If this disease was as serious as it was made to be by the unrelenting media fear-wagon, this would be the actual number of deaths.
Rivera
No more money to be given out to the people of Japan it’s already been used for the Olympics
theResident
Agree with C.Glen - Deaths per day far more relevant.
gakinotsukai
Tell that to people suffering from strong long lasting effects of covid (short breath, daily migraine, daily cough ...)
theResident
sorry @gakinotsukai, Missing your point.
Derek Grebe
And once again, no mention of the number of tests carried out.
Come on, JT - what's the reason you've stopped reporting this figure? It's very significant. 861/15,000 is worrying, but nothing to lose sleep over. 861/2,000 is another kettle of fish entirely.
Why are test numbers a secret suddenly?