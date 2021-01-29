Tokyo reports 868 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 868 new cases of the coronavirus, down 196 from Thursday.
The number (445 men and 423 women) is the result of 10,606 tests conducted on Jan 26.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (172), followed by 140 in their 30s, 112 in their 40s, 119 in their 50s, 82 in their 60s, 79 in their 70s and 71 in their 80s. Also, 61 cases were younger than 20 (20of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 147, down three from Thursday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
4 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
Fantastic news. This is the result of the clear measures taken by a competent and decisive leadership. From the very top down, the world class public health experts guiding Japan through these difficult times has been the envy of the world. These people always have been one step, no, make that two steps ahead of everything this pandemic could throw at them.
Reckless
Thank you Mr. Suga! We will reach our goal soon and be able to hold the Olympics!
nakanoguy01
Cue the naysayers in 3...2...1...
nakanoguy01
And zoro with almost the exact same comment as the previous day. Brilliant commentary as usual, sir.