Tokyo reports 868 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 868 new cases of the coronavirus, down 196 from Thursday.

The number (445 men and 423 women) is the result of 10,606 tests conducted on Jan 26.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (172), followed by 140 in their 30s, 112 in their 40s, 119 in their 50s, 82 in their 60s, 79 in their 70s and 71 in their 80s. Also, 61 cases were younger than 20 (20of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 147, down three from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

