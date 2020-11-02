Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 87 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 87 new cases of the coronavirus, down 29 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,044 tests conducted on Oct 30.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 31,293.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 32, two down from Sunday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The remaining restrictions being lifted and numbers going close to zero.

A way more contagious virus than influenza with way less cases than influenza.

Ok then. Keep believing the “we are special tale”.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo