Tokyo reports 87 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 87 new cases of the coronavirus, down 29 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,044 tests conducted on Oct 30.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 31,293.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 32, two down from Sunday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today