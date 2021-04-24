Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 876 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 876 new coronavirus cases, up 117 from Friday.

By age group, people in their 20s (248 cases) and their 30s (178) accounted for the highest numbers, while 133 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 837, up 21 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog