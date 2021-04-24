Tokyo reports 876 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 876 new coronavirus cases, up 117 from Friday.

By age group, people in their 20s (248 cases) and their 30s (178) accounted for the highest numbers, while 133 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 837, up 21 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

