Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 879 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 879 new coronavirus cases, down 171 from Saturday.  

People in their 20s (233 cases), their 30s (162) and their 40s (133) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 114 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record high 1,050, up 30 from Saturday, surpassing the previous high of 1,043 on Jan 26.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Let's not forget these are the numbers from Thursday - a national holiday.

It will be interesting to see how many tests led to this figure.

Still close to 40% higher than a week ago.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel