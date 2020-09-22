Tokyo reports 88 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus, 10 down from Monday. The number is the result of 1,014 tests conducted on Sept 19.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 24,394.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 30, three up from Monday, health officials said.© Japan Today
Hubert Gulletchip
The most populous and tightly packed metropolis in the world and only 88 cases?
What a joke.
awomde
8.7% positive rate
One of the worst in the world
France is reporting 5% positive rate
Heaven knows what the "real" number is ....