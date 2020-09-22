Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 88 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 88 new cases of the coronavirus, 10 down from Monday. The number is the result of 1,014 tests conducted on Sept 19.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 24,394.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 30, three up from Monday, health officials said.

The most populous and tightly packed metropolis in the world and only 88 cases?

What a joke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

8.7% positive rate

One of the worst in the world

France is reporting 5% positive rate

Heaven knows what the "real" number is ....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

