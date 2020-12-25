Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk along Naka-dori in Tokyo's Marunouchi district on Thursday night. The lights were turned off at 8 p.m. for shorter hours to discourage people from staying in the crowd, as part of anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo reports 884 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 884 new cases of the coronavirus, down four from Thursday. The number is the result of 9.815 tests conducted on Dec 22.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 54,902.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (246), followed by 175 in their 30s, 154 in their 40s and 109 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


I suppose this is the highest Friday in Japan ever and we also may have the new variant from the UK found in Japan recently. In Tokyo it appears that persons are keeping their guard up but there are still some persons not wearing masks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

