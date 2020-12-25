Tokyo reports 884 new coronavirus cases

People walk along Naka-dori in Tokyo's Marunouchi district on Thursday night. The lights were turned off at 8 p.m. for shorter hours to discourage people from staying in the crowd, as part of anti-coronavirus measures.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 884 new cases of the coronavirus, down four from Thursday. The number is the result of 9.815 tests conducted on Dec 22.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 54,902.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (246), followed by 175 in their 30s, 154 in their 40s and 109 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up eight from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

