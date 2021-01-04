Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 884 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 884 new cases of the coronavirus, 68 more than Sunday.

The number is the result of 2,067 tests conducted on Jan 1.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 63,474.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (241), followed by 181 in their 30s, 147 in their 40s, 124 in their 50s and 60 in their 60s. Fifty-eight cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 108, up seven from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Is it a record high positive rate? 43 percent?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

2076 tests. Pathetic. Just pathetic.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Meant 2067.. ha, even worse!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The 7-day average is even at 10.3% now, excluding the data from today (!), compared to ~3% early November.

For those saying they don't hear many ambulances, or those who "mathematically" argument daily here that is is just 0.00..% of the Tokyo population: you still don't understand that the hospitals are now 70-80% full, and this is with the limited testing where many people stay sick kat home and die there. I am still confused as to why these poster will (without any doubt) pop up again under this comment, spreading misinformation about the severity of this virus.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Edit: that 7-day average is even excluding the past five days, according to the Tokyo corona website itself (going to Dec 30...):

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Extremely troubling figures.

S.O.E NOW!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Over 40 percent of tests are positive. Come on Japan, do something already. Fools.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

