Tokyo reports 884 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 884 new cases of the coronavirus, 68 more than Sunday.

The number is the result of 2,067 tests conducted on Jan 1.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 63,474.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (241), followed by 181 in their 30s, 147 in their 40s, 124 in their 50s and 60 in their 60s. Fifty-eight cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 108, up seven from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today