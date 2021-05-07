Tokyo reports 907 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 907 new coronavirus cases, up 316 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 766.

People in their 20s (227 cases), their 30s (189) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers, while 111 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, up 33 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





