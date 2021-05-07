Tokyo reports 907 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 907 new coronavirus cases, up 316 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 766.
People in their 20s (227 cases), their 30s (189) and their 40s (161) accounted for the highest numbers, while 111 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, up 33 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
2 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
And these figures are from 3 days ago - when the great Suga SoE had stopped the mvement of people so well by having a set of National Holidays on the calendar.
We'd better start getting some proper teeth to this SoE soon - oh, and let this be the final nail in the coffin of the farcical, cursed Olympic heist.
samuraivunyl
Apparently suga is happy with the effects of the s.o.e. I have no idea what he can find consoling in these totally unrepresentative numbers!
Sven Asai
For a good looking a lower weekly floating average has been established? Nice. Someone must have searched and found a sophisticated propaganda handbook in the library. lol
Hubert Gulletchip
Ho hum. Another day, another useless number.