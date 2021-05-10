Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two men walk past a banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Japanese capital confirmed 925 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 352 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 824.

People in their 20s (277 cases), their 30s (148) and their 40s (141) accounted for the highest numbers, while 149 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record-high 1,177, up 25 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Up from 609 last Tuesday.

This is only going to go one way - unless we just stop testing altogether.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

even after this relentless daily count I still don’t know how to process these numbers, I guess I’ll just do what I always tried doing and continue living , good luck

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog