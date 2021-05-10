Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 352 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 824.
People in their 20s (277 cases), their 30s (148) and their 40s (141) accounted for the highest numbers, while 149 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record-high 1,177, up 25 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
0 Comments
Login to comment
Derek Grebe
Up from 609 last Tuesday.
This is only going to go one way - unless we just stop testing altogether.
Simian Lane
even after this relentless daily count I still don’t know how to process these numbers, I guess I’ll just do what I always tried doing and continue living , good luck