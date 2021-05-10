Tokyo reports 925 new coronavirus cases

Two men walk past a banner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday. The Japanese capital confirmed 925 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 925 new coronavirus cases, up 352 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 824.

People in their 20s (277 cases), their 30s (148) and their 40s (141) accounted for the highest numbers, while 149 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is a record-high 1,177, up 25 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

