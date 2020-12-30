Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 944 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 944 new cases of the coronavirus, up 88 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 2,084 tests conducted on Dec 27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 58,840.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (249), followed by 178 in their 30s, 150 in their 40s, 136 in their 50s, 60 in their 60s and 40 in their 70s. 

Eighty-four cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 85, up one from Tuesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Tokyo reports 944 new coronavirus cases

Highest for a Wednesday. Previous high was 748.

The good news is the numbers should be lower the next 5-6 days, since the testing will have stopped for the year-end holidays.

I wish they’d show how targeted the testing was, as today’s percentage is frankly frightening.

I wish they’d show how targeted the testing was, as today’s percentage is frankly frightening.

Assume that the numbers are based on yesterday's test, regardless of what they say. So on Friday you will find out how many tests the 944 was based on. Hopefully 10,000+.

47% positive. This is simply a catastrophe waiting to happen, and the medical professionals will bear the brunt of the disaster.

Take strict action NOW.

