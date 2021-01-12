Tokyo reports 970 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 970 new cases of the coronavirus, down 249 from Monday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 77,133.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (249), followed by 184 in their 30s, 128 in their 40s, 138 in their 50s, 76 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 77 cases were younger than 20 (23 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 144, up 13 from Monday, health officials said. The number nationwide is 881.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
0 Comments
Login to comment
NipponGlory
With a smile on my face, and a spring in my step, i welcome these new low figures. The japan model is beating this virus!
Reckless
After reading about utter chaos in LA from this virus, I am very relieved to live in Tokyo. Keep wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Thank you Suga-san!
blahblah222
All the "Japan model" needs to get better numbers is to reduce testing.
Seems like the plan is working, the much of the posters here seems to be convinced already. I see mass mask-less parties in Tokyo tonight to celebrate.