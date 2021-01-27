Tokyo reports 973 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of the coronavirus, down 53 from Tuesday.
The number (520 men and 453 women) is the result of 1,894 tests conducted on Jan 24.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (193), followed by 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s, 144 in their 40s, 87 in their 60s, 78 in their 70s and 77 in their 80s. Also, 65 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, up 11 from Tuesday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
klausdorth
Roughly 50% positivity.
Way too much!
And all this on a Sunday.
Zoroto
Get used to this pattern. The announced reduction of tracing, which leads to less testing, means fewer reported positive cases, but many of these will be seriously ill.
Way to stick your head in the sand, J-Gov.
Zoroto
For comparison, New York State pop. 19 million, roughly similar to the Tokyo metro, did 163,000 tests yesterday, with 11,000 positive.
Can you imagine what the numbers would be in Tokyo if they came even remotely close to that to the 60k Koike promised a while back?
Fighto!
1,894 tests? Unforgivable.
Whoever is suppressing the testing numbers - at a time when it should be the highest testing rate so far - deserves to be jailed. Criminal behaviour.
marcelito
1894 tests...wow... that's some impressive number, LDP strategists must be pleased.